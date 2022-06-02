AMBER Alert: Texas man shot mother, killed grandmother before fleeing with infant

An AMBER Alert has been issued after a man shot his wife and her mother and fled with his 3-month-old son, authorities say.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said both victims appeared to have been shot in the head, and one succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Authorities said the man's wife, Tangela Igbokwe, was last said to be in critical condition.

Authorities said 41-year-old Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe fled the area in a 2008 white Honda Accord with Texas license plate KMY0702. He was last known to be in the area of Interstate 45 and Highway 105.

"The investigation at this point has determined that Igbokwe shot his wife and her mother after a dispute about child custody, and fled the scene with his three-month-old son, Mansa Igbokwe," said the sheriff's office. "Law Enforcement believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death."

Authorities said Obinna Igbokwe is believed to be armed and dangerous.

"Do not approach him, please call police if you see him or the white car," said the sheriff's office. "This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time. If you have any information regarding the location of the suspect in this shooting, or the child, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800..."