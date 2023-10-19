Allison Dickson, beloved Central Texas philanthropist, dies

CENTRAL TEXAS — Local philanthropist and distinguished Baylor Law alumna, Allison Dickson, died on Wednesday.

Community figures shared news of her death on various social media posts, mourning the loss of the beloved Temple woman.

Central Texas remembers Allison for her generosity and impact on local communities, especially for her role with McLane Children’s Hospital by raising funds for murals and donating hundreds of toys to children.

Allison graduated from Temple High School in 1998 and since then her impact on Central Texas education has led to scholarships for many students pursuing higher education for their future.

As a Baylor Law alumna herself, Allison's reach also extended law students with the Allison Dickson Baylor Law Scholarship.

She championed the motto "I don't need easy, I just need possible." When she was 15-months old, Allison was diagnosed with Werdnig-Hoffman Muscular Dystrophy and was told by doctors she only a short amount of time to live. She defied the odds and made strides in the community that have impacted Central Texans for years to come.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dickson talked to 25 News about the impact the nursing shortage was having on her family's life.

