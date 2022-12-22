Temple woman raising $15,000 to help McLane Children's Hospital paint murals near healing garden

Allison Dickson has put together several fundraisers over the past seven years to help raise money for McLane Children’s Hospital.

“In my heart I want to use my time my voice in my energy to get back and make a difference,” said Dickson.

The money helped provide McLane’s patients with stuffed animals, mobile games and more.

“It’s not just McLane Children’s," said Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation Interim President Lori Luppino. "We’re very grateful that McLane children’s is one of her charities of choice. She does so much with so many organizations in our town."

Now she’s raising money for her biggest fundraiser yet.

“They said ‘all right Allison we have a project, but it’s a big one,” said Dickson, referring to $15,000 to paint a mural on the door and walls leading to the healing a garden in the hospital. “I said cool give it to me. I like to dream big."

Staff with Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation say the redesign will match other murals around the hospital.

“What is gonna look is when you walk pass that door it’s gonna be leading to a tropical location,” said Luppino. “It’s gonna have trees, flowers and butterflies. When you enter the healing garden to the right there’s a long blank wall. That’s gonna be totally transformed.”

Collecting that kind of money may seem impossible to some. However, according to Allison, who was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy since she was 15 months and battled for her life after being hospitalized with COVID-19 a year ago, nothing is impossible.

“We want them to feel encouraged, hopeful," Dickson said. "Maybe they’re going through a hard time but there are better days ahead."

She hopes the community can rally together to raise money for this goal to let the patients in McLane’s know they can beat the odds too.

Allison said the counting the numbers up and they’re close to their goal. She plans announce the final total this week. There’s still time to give and help out for more information see below: