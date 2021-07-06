A return to "normal" for Fourth of July celebrations

Last year many Fourth of July celebrations were put on hold due to the pandemic.

On Sunday, Texans and tourists alike were able to return to a sense of normalcy and get back in the patriotic spirit thanks to lighter restrictions on travel and large gatherings. Isabelle, a youngster from Belton, was especially happy to hang out with her friends and grab some sweet treats before watching the sky light up with color.

"We got to go see the fireworks. We went to a river and we got to see a bunch of fireworks and stuff," Isabelle said.

No doubt there were many grills and barbecues going across the state on Sunday. Fireworks may have been less numerous, as shortages were reported at many fireworks stores and vendors. John Deuire, who came in from New York to see his son, said he had difficulty finding some.

"We barbecued. And we tried to find some fireworks. We didn't have any luck," said Deuire.

Fireworks or not, people were thrilled to get back together with friends and family for some fun and fanfare. It's definitely something we missed in 2020. Independence Day provided us with the chance to break out our old traditions.

"The best thing I did this year was the sparklers," said Isabelle. "Last year we got them but we didn't get to use them."

"It's great, it's great," Deuire said. "Out seeing people. Everyone's doing some stuff. It's been a long year and a half."

After that long wait, much of America took a step forward on Sunday to make our 'new normal' feel like the old normal.