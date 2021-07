The City of Meridian Mayor, Johnnie Hauerland, passed away from COVID-19 related complications this past weekend.

The city announced that Hauerland passed on Saturday, July 24 in Waco. Funeral arrangements are being made this week by Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Sealy, public viewing will be held Monday, August 2, from 9 am to 6:30 pm at Lawson Funeral Home in Meridian.

An obituary has not been released at this time.