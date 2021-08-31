2 wanted in aggravated robbery, connected to suspect that led Burleson County standoff

Two additional suspects are wanted in connection with the aggravated robbery of a Dollar General Store on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants for 18-year old Jayshua Dquan Marquis Lee Hedge, from Houston, and a 15-year old juvenile.

Their accomplice/ one other suspect, James Matalice Smith, in the robbery was shot and killed in a standoff with law enforcement after he shot Chief Deputy John Pollock in the face while he attempted to serve a warrant.

Smith also injured a Texas DPS trooper in the standoff, Joshua Strawn. Both Pollock and Strawn are on the road to recovery, Pollock reported to work on Monday but said he may need additional surgeries.

"I am happy to report I will return to work this Monday," said Pollock. "I am excited about the opportunity to get things back to normal, or as close as I can for now, and continue to serve with Sheriff Hermes in service of the citizens of Burleson County."

The Somerville Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Texas Park Rangers, and the Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting with this investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 567-4343.