How to donate to Chief Deputy Pollock and his road to recovery

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — As Chief Deputy Pollock continues to recover, the family is asking for the public's financial help with medical costs.

The family is stating funds collected will go towards accommodating their home for his recovery and for potential extra surgeries down the road.

Chief Deputy Pollock was shot in the face while attempting to serve a warrant this week, leaving extensive damage to his jaw area.

He has since been discharged from the hospital and was given a special police escort back to the Pollock family home in Snook.

To make a donation, click here.

Below is a statement from the Pollock family:

Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was injured, Tuesday, August 17 while trying to serve a warrant at a home in Burleson County. He suffered a serious gunshot wound that resulted in extensive damage to the jaw area. John underwent surgery at St Joseph hospital in Bryan Wednesday and although the surgery went well, only time will tell if things will heal properly. If not, there is the possibility of other surgeries down the road.



John had an extensive career with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and attained the rank of Patrol Lieutenant before beginning his career with the Burleson County Sheriff's Office as Chief Deputy. He is known across the Brazos Valley for serving and protecting the community, but his friends and colleagues describe him as much more than the badge he wears. John is a friend to the public whether he has his badge on or not.



We have started this Go Fund Me to help ease the burden a bit. The next days, weeks, and months ahead will be long and tiresome. John will likely need some modifications at home to help him sleep comfortably as he heals. We ask that you please share this link with friends and family and help support this man that so selflessly serves and protects our community.



Thank you so much for the outpouring of love and support! -The Family of John Pollock

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES