2 victims involved in crash, semi-truck explosion in Hamilton County

Posted at 7:08 PM, Sep 06, 2023
HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas — A semi-truck exploded in the parking lot of a Yesway gas station in Hamilton County at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Texas DPS, the truck was traveling at an unsafe speed entering the City of Hico, when the driver lost control and collided with a traffic light pole, running into the parking lot of the gas station.

The truck then rolled onto its right side and exploded — the fire engulfed the semi-trailer.

The 22-year-old male driver from Utah escaped the vehicle without injury, and the 33-year-old passenger was transported to the Stephenville emergency room for non-incapacitating injury.

DPS says the intersection was closed for several hours and reopened at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

This crash investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.

25 News will provide updates and additional details as they become available.

