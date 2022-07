MCGREGOR, Texas — Aysha Cross of McGregor has been reported missing.

The 14-year-old teen was last seen Wednesday, according to a report on her disappearance.

Cross stands at 5 feet 2 inches and is approximately 105 pounds.

Those with information on her whereabouts or with any additional information are urged to contact the Center For Search & Investigations at (512)-887-3519 and reference case number 22-00087.

The McGregor Police Department can be contacted at (254)-840-2855.