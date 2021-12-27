Life sentence for convicted rapist who kidnapped 11-year-old girl in Maryland

DUNDALK, Md. — A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars without parole, for kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl outside a Dundalk elementary school.

Back on December 2, 2019, Royal Quinn attacked the victim from behind as she walked a footpath near the baseball fields at Norwood Elementary School.

She was dragged to a nearby grassy area and raped.

Surveillance footage later showed the victim struggling with Quinn for approximately seven minutes, during which time she was repeatedly punched.

Before sentencing, the victim wrote an impact statement that read, “I was attacked... it affected me a lot psychologically... I give thanks to God and authorities for bringing justice."

Before carrying out the attack, prosecutors said Quinn had stalked the victim from his car.

Investigators were able to review neighborhood ring cameras and other videos, to identify the car Quinn was driving and that it was him behind the wheel.

Quinn has an extensive criminal record. In 2014, he was convicted in Baltimore City of second degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. He was ultimately released from prison in 2017.

Since being jailed for this latest crime, prosecutors say Quinn has been convicted of exposing himself to a female corrections officer.

“Today we are assured a very dangerous man will be in jail forever and never walk the streets a free man. The victim was so strong to walk into the courtroom and tell this terrible story,” said Baltimore County State’s Attorney, Scott Shellenberger.