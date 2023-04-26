Law enforcement searches for answers after burglary in Madison County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — Folks in Grimes and Madison Counties are on high alert after a white pick-up truck burglarized a home and allegedly trespassed on a farm.

Madison County Sheriff Deputies say it happened in their county near Waller Road and FM1372.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Suspect and vehicle in Madison County

Madison County Sheriff's Office Madison County Theft

They’re asking anyone to call if they know anything about the case.

Meanwhile, Jamie Owens Leimer, an Iola home-owner sent 15ABC video captured from her surveillance cameras that shows a very similar vehicle.

That truck pulled the pin from a gate at her farm.

“We come up a few times during the month,” she said via Facebook Messenger. “We love it up there.”

She lives in Galveston, but says her farm was broken into in August.

“One man was caught with our four-wheeler,” she explained. “We had security cameras that weren’t hooked up in August, they stole those too … Now we have them up and running.”

The truck has a Bryan Texas Utilities logo on the driver’s side door, but Leimer told us she doesn’t use BTU.

We emailed and called the Public Information Officer at the utilities, but have yet to hear back.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has any information on the suspect or the vehicle to call them at 936-348-2755.