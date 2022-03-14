Watch
News

Actions

Killeen police arrest, charge 39-year-old in death of 2 children

Killeen Police Department.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Killeen Police Department)
Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39.
Killeen Police Department.jpg
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 13:27:48-04

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has arrested and charged a 39-year-old man in the death of two children this Saturday.

Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in the 400 Block of Vega Drive.

premium wordpress themes

However, a person of interest, 39-year-old Kendrick Donnell Gaines, was detained, according to Killeen police.

Gaines was arrested on Saturday, March 12, and is currently awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.

His bond has been set at $2.5 million.

Gaines is being charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and remains in custody as of Monday, according to Killeen police.

The investigation is ongoing with no other information available at this time.

Since the incident, a GoFundMe has been launched for the children killed and Gaines' shot spouse has been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019