Killeen police arrest, charge 39-year-old in death of 2 children

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has arrested and charged a 39-year-old man in the death of two children this Saturday.

Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in the 400 Block of Vega Drive.

However, a person of interest, 39-year-old Kendrick Donnell Gaines, was detained, according to Killeen police.

Gaines was arrested on Saturday, March 12, and is currently awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.

His bond has been set at $2.5 million.

Gaines is being charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and remains in custody as of Monday, according to Killeen police.

The investigation is ongoing with no other information available at this time.

Since the incident, a GoFundMe has been launched for the children killed and Gaines' shot spouse has been released from the hospital.