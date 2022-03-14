GoFundMe started for cousins fatally shot Saturday in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the funeral expenses for the two children fatally shot this weekend in Killeen.

"A home of domestic violence is no home for anyone," wrote Eingrett Davis, the fundraiser's organizer and friend of the family.

"The sudden, senseless killing of two beautiful young souls, Makayla R. Martin (11yrs old) and Alyssa Whitfield (6yrs old) who were cousins, have left the family of two sisters, Danielle and Brittney Whitfield devastated."

Officers have since located and arrested the man suspected of the shooting.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

To make a donation today, click here.