2 children fatally shot, man arrested after a domestic disturbance: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — Two children are dead following a domestic disturbance that ended in gun violence this morning, said Killeen police.

Around 11:12 a.m. officers responded to the 400 Block of Vega Drive on reports of a gunshot victim, according to a statement from the Killeen Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound, but still in stable condition.

She was immediately transported by EMS to Baylor Scott & White and is expected to recover from her injuries, said police.

Officers then learned of two female children inside the residence with gunshot wounds.

An 11-year-old girl with no signs of life was discovered inside and pronounced dead at 11:57 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at the scene.

A 6-year-old girl in critical condition was also found inside and airlifted immediately to McLane Children’s Hospital.

Around 12:20 p.m. she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

A third victim was also discovered inside but was "unharmed."

All parties involved are related, said Killeen police.

Officers have since located and arrested the husband.

He is currently residing at the Killeen City Jail.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.