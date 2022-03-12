Killeen police: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized following shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen resident is dead and three are hospitalized, including two children, following a shooting, said police.

Around 11:12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 Block of Vega Lane in reference to a shooting victim, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located two children inside the residence.

One with an apparent gunshot wound and the other with "unknown injuries."

Both children were transported by EMS to McLane Children’s Hospital, said Killeen police.

A second gunshot victim was found inside the residence and airlifted to Baylor Scott & White.

One person was found dead inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound, said police.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.