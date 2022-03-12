Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Killeen police: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized following shooting

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 1:08 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 14:13:26-05

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen resident is dead and three are hospitalized, including two children, following a shooting, said police.

Around 11:12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 Block of Vega Lane in reference to a shooting victim, according to the Killeen Police Department.

here

Upon arrival, officers located two children inside the residence.

One with an apparent gunshot wound and the other with "unknown injuries."

Both children were transported by EMS to McLane Children’s Hospital, said Killeen police.

A second gunshot victim was found inside the residence and airlifted to Baylor Scott & White.

One person was found dead inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound, said police.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019