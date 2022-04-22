Remembering: In 2 years since death of Vanessa Guillen, change continues

Wednesday, April 22 of 2020, was the last time Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen was seen alive.

She was seen was stationed at Fort Hood when she was last seen in a parking lot on post.

2 years. It’s been 2 years since they took you away from us. If I would’ve known this was going to happen, I would’ve hugged you tighter & never had let you go. @vguillen_30 & still no answers. I do as much as I can…it’s not fair to destroy someone’s life like this. pic.twitter.com/Uss7aslNyU — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) April 22, 2022

For more: The Story of Spc. Vanessa Guillen

Two months after her disappearance her remains were found near Fort Hood.

Prior to her death Guillen was sexually harassed by a superior officer, according to her family. This was confirmed by Army officials, following an investigation conducted into the Fort Hood chain-of-command.

For more: Spc. Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed by superior officer while at Fort Hood, Army confirms

"Her legacy sparked a landmark movement that removed cases of sexual assault and other serious crimes from the military’s chain of command," said Rep. Sylvia Garcia.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that made sexual harassment an offense under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The order was called on for by the I Am Vanessa Guillén Act in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.

For more: Executive order criminalizes sexual harassment in the military