Spc. Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed by superior officer while at Fort Hood, Army confirms

FORT HOOD, TX — Spc. Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed during her time at Fort Hood, Army officials revealed Friday afternoon.

The findings were part of an Army investigation into the Fort Hood chain-of-command following the soldier's disappearance and death.

According to officials, Spc. Guillen was sexually harassed by a superior noncommissioned officer in her unit. Investigators did not find evidence that she was sexually assaulted.

Officials also discovered "inadequate measures" related to the Army's Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.

As a result, Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, has directed the relief of five current and former leaders in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment. This includes officers and non-commissioned officers.

Of the five, three will also receive General Officer Memorandums of Reprimand (GOMORs).

Gen. Garrett has also referred further action against seven additional officers and non-commissioned officers to Lt. Gen. Pat White, commanding general of III Corps, and further action against one non-commissioned officer to a separate command.

The eight officers and non-commissioned officers will receive GOMORs. In addition, one will be relieved of their duties.

These actions come after 14 Fort Hood leaders and soldiers were suspended following an independent review.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.