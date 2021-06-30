One year after Spc. Vanessa Guillen's body was found, LULAC continues to fight for justice

BELL COUNTY, TX — June 30th will be a day that lives on. After months of searching for Spc. Vanessa Guillen, she was found buried in multiple spots along the Leon River.

Even after a year, heartbreak is felt in her friends, family and everyone touched by her story. The local LULAC District is committed to making sure her name continues to be heard.

"LULAC is committed to making sure that one young lady's life did not go in vain," LULAC District 17 Director, AnaLuisa Tapia said.

Texas Equusearch was the main contributor in finding her remains. As many were hoping to find her alive, the worst-case scenario happened. Finding Spc. Guillen turned to find justice.

"What we are still waiting on is for this Vanessa Guillen Act to be signed into law," Tapia said. "We need this change to happen."

The I am Vanessa Guillen Act would change the way the Military investigates sexual assault and harassment allegations. Hoping to provide a safer and better way for those needing to report an incident.

Tapia says this act is to serve anyone feeling who serves our country and feels they cannot report an incident without being retaliated against. If and when the I Am Vanessa Guillen act becomes law Tapia knows work will need to continue thereafter to uphold the safety of those that protect our country.

"We will not pretend it didn't happen, we will not turn a blind we will seek justice and we will maintain justice. And we will make sure that we encourage those who are going through these situations to report it," Tapia said.