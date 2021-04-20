No date set for trial of Cecily Aguilar in Spc. Vanessa Guillen case

WACO, TX — The hearing for Cecily Aguilar has been pushed back four times before being set for April 20, 2021, almost a year after Specialist Vanessa Guillen's death.

Little information was given in Tuesday's hearing as both the defendant and prosecutor agreed they need more time before moving forward.

Attorney's representing the United States and Aguilar's attorney said they urge the court to leave the case as a complex designation as they work through the discovery phase.

This means evidence is still being gathered and looked at on both ends.

Aguilar is accused of helping dispose of the body of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Vanessa Guillen's sister says at this point, they need answers.

"To hold those accountable, and to know what happened to my sister...what was the motive. And if they're actually investigating what's going on at Fort Hood," Lupe Guillen said.

A year later, hearts are still hurting and Lupe says they won't stop for answers.

"I feel all the emotions come years later, months later. Like right now I feel like everything is just, now I can comprehend everything that happened because at that moment we were just trying to find her, we were just trying to get answers," Lupe Guillen said.

At Tuesday's hearing, there was no further date set for a following hearing or official court date for suspect Cecily Aguilar.