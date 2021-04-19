Events scheduled all week to honor one year anniversary of Vanessa Guillen's disappearance

This week marks one year since the disappearance of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen and her family have planned several events in her honor.

On Monday, Fort Hood will dedicate a gate in Spc. Guillen's honor. The gate is located at the intersection of Rancier and Fort Hood St. and leads straight to Spc. Guillen's barracks.

On Tuesday, Texas State Capitol Representatives and Senators will introduce legislation that would name a highway "The Vanessa Guillen Memorial Highway" along with naming September 30th "Vanessa Guillen Day" in Texas.

On Wednesday, a virtual 5k "Run for Vanessa Guillen" will be held where runners will be able to wear a shirt representing Vanessa Guillen. Runners can use the #RunForVanessaGuillen so the family can see and repost the photos on social media.

On Thursday, the anniversary of her disappearance, Congresswoman Speier will introduce the #IAmVanessaGuillen Act and a moment of silence will be held.

A press conference will be held that day in D.C. where the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, is planning to attend and speak in support of the act.

A candlelight vigil will also be held by the Guillen Family and Attorney Natalie Khawam at the Vanessa Guillen mural in D.C. from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm at 3552 14th St. NW.

The family is hoping major cities will hold a vigil that same evening at every mural of Vanessa Guillen.