Navy veteran strives to honor Spc. Vanessa Guillen with 76-mile run from Fort Sam Houston to Texas Capitol

(Source: U.S. Representative John Carter)
Fort Hood officials to give update in Vanessa Guillen case
Posted at 8:20 AM, Mar 09, 2021
SAN ANTONIO, TX — A Navy veteran strives to keep the memory of Spc. Vanessa Guillen alive with a 76-mile run from Fort Sam Houston to the Texas Capitol in Austin.

According to KHOU, Tina Casanova is training for the 76-mile run from San Antonio to Austin. Why 76 miles? Spc. Guillen was reported missing on April 22, 2020, and wasn't found until 76 days later on June 30, 2020.

Casanova also said the run will start at Fort Sam Houston where she enlisted and ends at the Capitol where changes can be made. The run is scheduled to take place on the anniversary of Spc. Guillen's disappearance.

Casanova served as an E5 petty officer second class in the Navy for 5 years and shared that when she came home from her first deployment one of her shipmates assaulted her.

Like so many other service members, Casanova says Guillen's story brought back memories from the past and caused her to want to take action to honor Guillen.

Casanova hopes the run will keep the conversation going and encourages other service members to report their experiences.

