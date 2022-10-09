Highway renamed and dedicated to late Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

HOUSTON — State officials announced the renaming of a portion of Highway 3 after the late Houston native and Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

State Sen. Carol Alvarado and Rep. Christina Morales with the Guillen family hosted a dedication ceremony that unveiled the new signage bearing her name at 11 a.m. Saturday at the KIPP Prime College Preparatory in Houston.

Guillen, based in Fort Hood, was killed on April 20, 2020, at the age of 20 by her immediate supervisor, Spc. Aaron Robinson. Robinson died by suicide some months after her death.

Morales and Alvarado passed legislation to honor and memorialize Guillen.

We officially designated a part of Hwy 3 the Vanessa Guillen Memorial Highway today! Thx to @RepMorales145 for helping me pass SB 1185 in 87th #txlege & the Guillen family for their continued support. Vanessa’s memory will continue to shine bright in Harris County! pic.twitter.com/FlxELnpUh2 — Carol Alvarado (@CarolforTexas) October 8, 2022

"Vanessa's memory will continue to shine bright in Harris County!" tweeted Alvarado.

Other Texas politicians and officials also attended the unveiling to show their support for the Guillen family and signage project.

Today was a special day for the entire community.



I joined Senator Carol Alvarado, @RepMorales145, the Guillén family, and local residents to honor Vanessa Guillén by naming a portion of highway 3 after her.



Vanessa was so brave and courageous. We won’t ever forget her. pic.twitter.com/vuv9fFDDdi — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) October 8, 2022

A segment of Hwy 3 has been named “Vanessa Guillen Memorial Highway”. Thx @CarolforTexas @RepMorales145 and #txlege for making it happen. And to the Guillen family for their continued support and advocacy. Thanks to all for making sure her legacy lives 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mZTeLUAQ5W — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 8, 2022

According to ABC13 in Houston, 20 local artists will create a series of murals that will honor Guillen- one for each year of her life.

The girlfriend of Robinson, Cecily Aguilar, was the only one charged and indicted regarding Guillen's death for helping her boyfriend hide her remains.

On Nov. 17, Netflix will release a documentary titled "I am Vanessa Guillen," which will showcase details about her life and death.