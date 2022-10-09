Watch Now
NewsJustice for Vanessa Guillen

Actions

Highway renamed and dedicated to late Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Vanessa Guillen
KXXV
Vanessa Guillen
Posted at 8:45 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 21:48:14-04

HOUSTON — State officials announced the renaming of a portion of Highway 3 after the late Houston native and Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

State Sen. Carol Alvarado and Rep. Christina Morales with the Guillen family hosted a dedication ceremony that unveiled the new signage bearing her name at 11 a.m. Saturday at the KIPP Prime College Preparatory in Houston.

Guillen, based in Fort Hood, was killed on April 20, 2020, at the age of 20 by her immediate supervisor, Spc. Aaron Robinson. Robinson died by suicide some months after her death.

Morales and Alvarado passed legislation to honor and memorialize Guillen.

"Vanessa's memory will continue to shine bright in Harris County!" tweeted Alvarado.

Other Texas politicians and officials also attended the unveiling to show their support for the Guillen family and signage project.

According to ABC13 in Houston, 20 local artists will create a series of murals that will honor Guillen- one for each year of her life.

The girlfriend of Robinson, Cecily Aguilar, was the only one charged and indicted regarding Guillen's death for helping her boyfriend hide her remains.

On Nov. 17, Netflix will release a documentary titled "I am Vanessa Guillen," which will showcase details about her life and death.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019