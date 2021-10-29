Hearing set for motion to dismiss Cecily Aguilar's indictment

A federal court judge in Waco, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, has set a hearing date for the motion to dismiss the indictment of Cecily Ann Aguilar.

The hearing will be held over a Zoom call at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Aguilar is indicted on 11 counts for her involvement in Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen's death. According to an affidavit, Aguilar and Spc. Aaron Robinson dismembered Guillen's body and attempted to burn it after she was bludgeoned to death.

Before Robinson was charged, he fatally shot himself on July 1 as officers attempted to make contact with him.

Lewis Berray Gainor, Aguilar's defense attorney, filed to dismiss the indictment on Sept. 7. According to the motion, Gainor argues that the indictment of Aguilar is lacking because several counts fail to state an offense, specificity, and are "multiplicitous."

Charges listed in the indictment involve Aguilar's role in being an accessory after the fact, including destroying the body of Guillen, as well as records or documents, and issuing false statements in the federal case.

"On or about April 23, 2020, in the Western District of Texas, Defendant, CECILY ANN AGUILAR, did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal any record, document and other object, including the body of V.G., and did attempt to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding," according to Count 2 of the indictment.

Aguilar is the only living, charged, suspect in the death of Fort Hood Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.