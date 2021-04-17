Community prepares to honor Spc. Vanessa Guillen on one-year anniversary of her disappearance

FORT HOOD, TX — It's been one year since Spc. Vanessa Guillen was reported missing. Since then, her story has rocked the nation, shining light on issues within the Armed Forces.

On April 22, 2020, 20-year-old Spc. Guillen was seen for the last time on Fort Hood. The next day, the Army CID was notified she was missing.

Her disappearance sparked outrage and protests outside the gates of Fort Hood, all in hopes of finding the missing soldier.

Spc. Guillen’s remains were found on June 30, 2020. To this day, the family is still seeking justice.

Authorities say fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, killed Spc. Guillen in an arms room on post. He died by suicide as Killeen PD moved in to arrest him.

His girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar, has been charged with tampering/ fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse- a second degree felony. She is expected in court on April 20, 2021, for a status hearing in her case.

LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens, has been fighting for justice for Spc. Guillen since the beginning.

”Our whole point is that is we don’t want anybody to forget, we don’t. We don't want something that just happened, and it was over with,” explained AnaLuisa Tapia, District Director of LULAC Central Texas.

Army officials are set to dedicate a gate in honor of Spc. Guillen on April 19, 2021.

The next day marks the one-year anniversary of her disappearance. Candlight vigils will be held across the country, including one at the Vanessa Guillen Mural in Killeen.

”We’re going to gather at the mural on Fort Hood Street and Rancier, and we’re just going to honor her life and those that have been victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault,” said Tapia.

Supporters are also working to reintroduce the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill in Congress. The bill aims to address sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military.