Fort Hood to unveil Spc. Vanessa Guillen Gate on April 19

FORT HOOD, TX — Fort Hood has announced it will unveil an access gate dedicated to Spc. Vanessa Guillen on April 19.

Army officials announced the construction of the gate in November 2020. It will be located on Rancier Avenue.

Across the street from the gate will be a memorial site, which will be open to the public. The Guillen family was told that if soldiers follow a straight line from the gate, it leads to Spc. Guillen's barracks.

The ceremony, which is closed to the public, will be held at 1 p.m.

Members of the Guillen family will be in attendance. Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commanding general, will preside over the events.

Following the ceremony, the Guillen family will hold a press conference.

