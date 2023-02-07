Jury finds former Temple police officer not guilty of Michael Dean's shooting death

BELTON, Texas — A Bell County jury has found a former Temple police officer not guilty on charges connected with the shooting death of Michael Dean.

Prosecutors said Carmen DeCruz shot and killed Dean, an unarmed Black man from Temple, during a traffic stop in 2019.

DeCruz has been found not guilty of manslaughter and a less charge of criminally negligent homicide in his death.



The prosecution rested its case Tuesday against DeCruz after calling a final witness during day 10 of the court proceedings.

The judge allowed prosecutors to add an additional charge of criminally negligent homicide against DeCruz, which is a lesser charge compared the manslaughter count brought by a grand jury.

Defense attorneys for the former police officer say that Dean reached for his weapon during the traffic stop and his death was accidental.

DeCruz waived his right to testify on his own behalf.

The 25 News team is inside the Belton courtroom and will bring real-time updates to this developing story.