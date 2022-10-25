Suspect in Belton child's slaying had previous arrest for capital murder

FORT WORTH, Texas — Quintavious Trejo lived to be only 3-years-old, before his remains were discovered by authorities on Saturday in a Belton wooded field. The man authorities charged with his killing has a criminal career in Texas stretching back over 15 years.

Jay Isaiah Allen, 33, was arrested in Hill County after a high-speed chase resulted in a fiery crash that left him hospitalized with injuries.

Authorities charged Allen on Monday with capital murder and falsifying evidence in connection with Trejo's death.

Police: Accused killer confessed to family about murdering child, disposing of body

*Update* Jay Allen is in custody. https://t.co/J5NpS13vsc — Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) October 22, 2022

Pulling records from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows a lengthy criminal history out of the Fort Worth area.

Using Allen's date of birth and full name, we were able to find arrests dating back to 2007 for theft charges.

It was 2008 when his career in crime turned violent. That was the first year Allen was arrested by police on suspicion of capital murder.

Jay Allen Criminal History Conviction Name Search by Nick Bradshaw on Scribd

April 23, 2008, DPS shows a capital murder arrest out of Tarrant County. Prosecutors later changed the charges to "conspiracy to commit", a second-degree felony, and aggravated robbery. Allen pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2010 and was sentenced to six years in prison.

In 2015, the 33-year-old was arrested again in Tarrant County for burglary of a habitation. 15 days later, the record shows another arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, which he was later found guilty.

March 1, 2016, Allen was arrested on felony charges out of Tarrant County for injury to a child/elderly/disabled reckless. He was found guilty and sentenced to merely six months in prison.

In June 2021, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles released Allen from prison, while he was serving time for the weapons charge.

Allen remains hospitalized at Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest in Waco as he recovers from injuries after a high-speed pursuit and fiery crash on Saturday in Itasca.

A spokesperson for the Belton police department said the 3-year-old's body has been sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas County for an autopsy to determine the boy's cause of death.