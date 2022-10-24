Police: Accused killer confessed to family about murdering child, disposing of body

A Belton man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 3-year-old who was found in a wooded area.

Belton police said Jay Isaiah Allen, 33, is charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 3-year-old Quintavious Trejo.

"On Saturday, Allen contacted a family member in Fort Worth and admitted he made a mistake," said police. "The family member became concerned and drove to Belton."

The family member was directed to a wooded area in the 1300 block of W. Avenue O and immediately called 911 after locating the child's body.

The boy's body was sent for an autopsy to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas County, Belton police said on Monday.

"The cause and manner of death is pending the autopsy," said police.

Allen remains hospitalized at Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest as he recovers from injuries after a high-speed pursuit and fiery crash on Saturday in Itasca.