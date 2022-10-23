Person of interest, wanted in connection to child's homicide, now in custody

BELTON, Texas - The Belton Police Department has apprehended a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

The department says a 33-year-old man was located traveling on I-35 in the Itasca area on Saturday, October 22. He was named a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive earlier Saturday.

The boy's body was found in a wooded area with signs of trauma.

Investigators have not released the boy's identity. Police say the Temple man taken into custody in the case is a relative of the child.

25 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

