Watch Now
HometownBell County

Actions

Person of interest, wanted in connection to child's homicide, now in custody

Belton police announce apprehension in case.
Posted at 8:35 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 21:40:00-04

BELTON, Texas - The Belton Police Department has apprehended a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

The department says a 33-year-old man was located traveling on I-35 in the Itasca area on Saturday, October 22. He was named a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive earlier Saturday.

The boy's body was found in a wooded area with signs of trauma.

Investigators have not released the boy's identity. Police say the Temple man taken into custody in the case is a relative of the child.

25 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019