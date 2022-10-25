Man accused of killing Belton 3-year-old had violent past & possible gang affiliation in Fort Worth

Documents obtained by 25 News In-Depth team show that Saturday's murder of 3-year-old Quintavious Trejo was not the first violent crime for Jay Allen, 33.

An arrest warrant out of Tarrant County for Capital Murder from April 22, 2008, paints a picture of gang affiliation after a robbery and shooting of Michael Myers, a hotel clerk.

18255 Pc Warrant by Nick Bradshaw on Scribd

Myers was shot in the neck and torso and was left to die in the Fort Worth motel according to the arrest warrant.

Related: Suspect in Belton child's slaying had previous arrest for capital murder

After a video aired on local news showing Jay Allen and Malcolm Strickland, 18, walking into the hotel a lady called the police and that Allen had been bragging about the shooting.

The caller said that during her conversation with Jay Allen he told her that Jay had taken $183.00 during the robbery and shooting of the decedent. The caller also stated that both the suspects were possibly members of the criminal street gang "Crips".

Tarrant County Arrest Warrant

"When the news came back on Jay Allen asked everyone in the apartment to be quiet so that he could see," according to the arrest warrant. "After seeing the broadcast about the robbery and murder Jay Allen got on his cell phone and made a call Ms. Bradley overheard Jay Allen tell somebody that they had just shown 'it' on the news and told whoever was on the line not to go to his mother's house but to go to his baby's momma's house."

The person with Allen after watching the news told him they didn't have to kill the clerk after finding out Myers didn't have a gun. According to Allen, his girlfriend kicked him out and that's why he did the robbery.

Malcolm Strickland was sentenced to life without parole for the Capitol murder charge and Allen's charges were dropped to "conspiracy to commit", a second-degree felony, and aggravated robbery. Allen pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2010 and was sentenced to six years in prison.

There are many questions left unanswered on this story. With several previous arrest for violent crimes in @TarrantCountyTX, how was he still on the streets? https://t.co/MPHyJLEL8H — Nick Bradshaw (@nbradshawtv) October 25, 2022

He then got out of prison and commit other violent crimes.

In 2015, the 33-year-old was arrested again in Tarrant County for burglary of a habitation. Just 15 days later, the record shows another arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, for which he was later found guilty.

On March 1, 2016, Allen was arrested on felony charges out of Tarrant County for injury to a child/elderly/disabled reckless.

He was found guilty and sentenced to merely six months in prison.

In June 2021, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles released Allen from prison, while he was serving time for the weapons charge.