In-Depth: Younger generation being fed misinformation on social media & 98-year-old going to TikTok to sets record straight

A new survey from the Canadian charity Liberation75 led by Dr. Alexis M. Lerner of Western University finds that 40 percent of people get information about the Holocaust on social media. Students in grades 6 through 12 were surveyed twice.

54 percent knew how many Jews were killed.

42 percent of students said they've witnessed an antisemitic event. Examples included hearing jokes about Jewish people being put into ovens, celebrations of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, and hateful comments on social media or gaming platforms.

3,593 teens across Canada and the United States know and think about the Holocaust and antisemitism.

The good news is that 92 percent wanted to know more about the Holocaust. The problem is that Millennials spend about 3.8 hours and Gen Z self-reported they spend 4.5 hours on social media daily.

TikTok said they have a plan to fight Holocaust denial. When a user does a search for terms relating to the Holocaust they will be directed towards accurate information.

The Center for Countering Digital Hatred has over 700 posts containing "anti-Jewish hatred," which had collectively been viewed 7.3 million times.

"We found that the platforms acted on fewer than one in six reported examples of anti-Semitism," CCDH said.

Facebook was the worst platform, CCDH said, failing to act on 89 percent of posts.

TikTok also said a permanent banner would be placed at the bottom of any video discussing the Holocaust giving users correct information.

I promised myself, however long I will be alive, and whatever I will do in life, one thing is sure, I will tell my story.



Lily Ebert told People Magazine

98-Year-Old Lily Ebert is using the social media platform to tell her story with 1.6 million followers and over 23 million likes.

For years Max Glauben, 94, has been teaching students about the Holocaust.

"We must never forget," said Glauben.

His family was murdered and he made it to the U.S. at the age of 17, joined the Army, and was stationed at Fort Hood.

In 2020 Gideon Taylor, President of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference), announced the release of the U.S. Millennial Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Survey. The state-by-state results highlight a lack of basic Holocaust knowledge.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the following states are required to teach about the Holocaust.