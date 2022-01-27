In-Depth: 94-year-old Holocaust survivor remembers his family & time at Fort Hood after coming to Texas

Max Glauben, 94, is a man who has faith, love, and compassion despite living through the Holocaust.

Max was liberated on a death march from the Flossenbürg concentration camp when he was 17 years old.

"I describe my life like the stock market up and down," said Max Glauben.

At his age he's lived a remarkable life. The good news is he's live forever thanks to Steven Spielberg.

The Holocaust museum in Dallas is showing three-dimensional, interactive testimonials directed by Spielberg. Max's story is one of many that will live on. He answered over 4 thousand questions.

Max Glauben was born in Warsaw, Poland. Pictures of his family shows the happy times.

But his family would all be killed, leaving Max alone.

Max Glauben Glauben (third from left) lived in a Warsaw ghetto for three years, beginning when he was 12 years old.

In our hour long conversation Max doesn't speak much about those times but more about being a good human.

"Sometimes things are dealt to you that you are unaware about," said Glauden.

Glauben Family Collection, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

Max with mother Fela and brother Heniek.

Now a husband, father, grandfather, and great grand father. He's a mentor to many students in the state of Texas.

Max Glauben Max met his wife while he was station at Fort Hood.

"It's such an honor getting to know Max, I think of him as the energizer bunny," said Mary Pat Higgins, President and CEO of the Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance. "But most important he’s taught me about love and strength."

Max is part of the reason that Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum exists. In 1984 Max and a group founded the museum. It's there that his life is on display.

"We must remember and it must never happen again," said Glauden.

After making his way to the US. he would join the Army where his life would change.

"When I was in Fort Hood I would come into Dallas where I met my wife," said Glauden.

They have been married for over 60 years. Going through pictures of the two you can see love.

Max was able to provide something that was ripped away from him by the Nazis, it's family. Loosing his parents and brother was heartbreaking but yet he has no anger to show for it.

"Hate hurts the hater,"said Glauden.

Faith is an important part of the 94 year-old's life.

"By believing in god and letting him help me," said Glauden.

Book by Jori Epstein



The Upstander: How Surviving the Holocaust Sparked Max Glauben's Mission to Dismantle Hate





His story is now a book that was recently published called The Upstander: How Surviving the Holocaust Sparked Max Glauben's Mission to Dismantle Hate.

The book is written by Jori Epstein.

More than survivor Max is a person who teaches love and compassion despite what has happened in your life. At the end of the conversation we asked what he wanted to remembered as. His answer was a good human and a person who loves.

"Leave this world a better place."