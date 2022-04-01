In-Depth: Governor candidate wears shirt 'Don't mess with Trans kids'

Texas Governor candidate Beto O'Rourke sent out a tweet Thursday of him wearing a shirt that says 'Don't mess with Trans kids.'

The democrat candidate has been vocal about Gov. Abbott directing Texas DFPS to investigate gender-transitioning procedures.

A letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services asks the agency to conduct the investigation. The letter states that the Office of the Attorney general confirms that a number of sex-change procedures are considered child abuse under Texas law.

Texas law requires that all licensed professionals, including doctors, nurses, and teachers, file a report following direct contact with children who undergo "abusive gender-transitioning procedures."

Texas Attorney General: “There is no doubt" that gender transition of minors is ‘child abuse’ under Texas law.



The Texas Dept. of Family & Protective Services will enforce this ruling and investigate & refer for prosecution any such abuse.https://t.co/hZQguNOiye — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 22, 2022

Human rights organizations and Beto O'Rourke have been slamming the Governor.

On #TransDayOfVisibility , I want to say this to trans Texans:



I will always fight alongside you to ensure that you're able to live freely as yourself, free from attacks and discrimination. pic.twitter.com/5LkDge7FOX — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 31, 2022

Over two-thirds of LGBTQ youth said debates over state laws like in Texas that target transgender people have has taken a toll on their mental health, according to a poll by the Trevor Project.

No other state in the U.S. considers gender-affirming care to be child abuse. Texas business community condemns Gov. Abbott's transgender order.

"When Texas sends this dangerous message, it is at stark odds with our members' values and competitiveness — especially in a climate where all sectors have struggled to recruit and retain a talented workforce. We oppose any attempts to separate loving families; to criminalize lifesaving care; and to force teachers and medical professionals to place families in danger."

