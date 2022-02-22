Gov. Abbott directs Texas DFPS to investigate abusive gender-transitioning procedures

Gov. Greg Abbott is directing an investigation into any instances of children being "subjected to abusive gender-transitioning procedures."

A letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services asks the agency to conduct the investigation. The letter states that the Office of the Attorney general confirms that a number of sex-change procedures are considered child abuse under Texas law.

"Because the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is responsible for protecting children from abuse, I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas," said the letter. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and all other state agencies must follow the law as explained in OAG Opinion No. KP-0401."

Texas law requires that all licensed professionals, including doctors, nurses, and teachers, to file a report following direct contact with children who undergo abusive gender-transitioning procedures.

"The Governor's letter also mentions that the law imposes a duty on DFPS to investigate the parents of children subjected to gender-transitioning procedures, and on other state agencies to investigate licensed facilities where such procedures may occur," said Gov. Abbott's office.