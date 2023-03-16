Army confirms possible harassment is part of investigation after Fort Hood soldier found dead

FORT HOOD, Texas — Officials at Fort Hood confirm possible harassment is part of the investigation after Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz was found dead on Monday.

"Information related to any possible harassment will be addressed and investigated fully," according to a press release.

KXXV

Foul play is not expected according to the Fort Hood Press Center. 25 News has been asking about harassment — and if it could have played a role in the soldier's death.

Fort Hood has been the center of several sexual assault scandals including Vanessa Guillen, a case that received national attention and even resulted in a Netflix documentary.

A report shows that the risk of sexual assault for women in the Army is highest at Fort Hood. RAND Arroyo Center, a federally funded research group found the risk for women at Fort Hood during 2018 was 8.4 percent, compared with a 5.8 percent risk for all women in the Army.

Fort Hood put in place a soldier-designed program to prevent sex crimes.

S.W.A.T., which stands for Supporting Warriors Action Team, was designed after Vanessa Guillen made headlines. The program trains soldiers to change both command climate and organizational culture at all levels.

“A loss of any one of our soldiers is a tragedy and it is no different in the death of Private Ana Basalduaruiz," said Col. Christopher Dempsey, commander, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. "Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Ana.

“We have remained in constant contact with both parents of Private Basalduaruiz and will continue to keep them updated.”