Army investigating death of female soldier on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Army Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the death of a female soldier who died Monday on Fort Hood.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz, and we extend our sympathies to her father, mother, and her sister,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, the commander of the 91st Engineer Battalion, about the soldier's death.

Army officials said to 25 News they're "actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding" Pvt. Basalduaruiz's death.

The Army provided no details about how the female soldier died other than the day on which it happened.

Officials said they're providing resources to the trooper's family and those whom served with her.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time," Sullivan said. "She was an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed.”

