NewsHonoring Trooper Walker

12-year-old boy in Florida plans to run mile in honor of Trooper Walker, encourages others to join

Running 4 Heroes on Facebook
Running 4 Heroes Trooper Walker
Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 02, 2021
A 12-year-old boy in Florida is planning to run a mile in honor of fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker, who died from injuries sustained in the line of duty.

In a Facebook post, Zechariah Cartledge announced he would be running Saturday, April, 2, around 6 pm CST while carrying the blue line flag.

The run will be uploaded on the Running 4 Heroes Facebook Page between 6:15 pm - 6:45 pm CST after Zechariah finishes his run.

Zechariah is encouraging citizens and agencies to join him in a 1-mile walk or run on Saturday, April, 2, around 6 pm CST to help honor Trooper Walker.

Zechariah announces all his runs on the nonprofit organization Facebook page Running 4 Heroes.

Zechariah previously ran one mile in honor of Falls County Deputy Matt Jones and for Bell County Deputy John Rhoden.

For more information on Running 4 Heroes, and how to help, click here.

