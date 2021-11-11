State, local resources available to veterans and their families

Navigating the vast amount of resources available to veterans and their families can be challenging.

A 2010 survey from the Department of Veterans Affairs said less than half of veterans understood the benefits available to them. Beyond the resources available from the VA and other organizations in the state, many Central Texas businesses and non-profits offer their own services to veterans.

TexVet, a program of the Texas A&M University Health Science Center, is a specialized information and referral program for veterans and their families. The website offers a map of the state, with an in-depth resource guide for local services in each county. Veterans can also find a statewide veterans' events calendar on the website.

Operation Phantom Support is a Killeen-based non-profit dedicated to helping veterans, first responders, and active-duty military begin their careers. Located at 401 N 8th St., the Central Texas organization allows soldiers transitioning out of the military to become franchise owners. For more visit their website.

Whitehaven Canine based in Waco pairs active-duty members and veterans with service dogs or emotional support animals based on their needs. The nonprofit is able to work with local shelters to train and then donate the animals to veterans in need at no cost. For more visit their website.

Cleaton’s 4E Farm in Kempner helps veterans eat healthier at a more affordable price. The veteran-owned business and farm not only provides fresh produce but also offers education and hands-on training for veterans. For more visit their website.

Teach Them To Love Outreach Ministries in Killeen provides services and evidence-based programs to survivors of domestic abuse, including veterans and their families. The organization

was founded by Lolita Gilmore, retired master sergeant with the U.S. Army. For more visit their website.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website has an easy-to-navigate dashboard with many benefits options to click on. Visit the website here.