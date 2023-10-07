Waco ISD teacher carries on mariachi band tradition

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Mariachi is about more than just music — it’s about history, culture and pride, and now a Waco University High School teacher is teaching it to carry on the tradition.

“I just knew it needed to come back — it’s the culture of our community and it’s really fun to be in,” Archie Hatten said.

Archie Hatten IV is the Director of Bands at University High, and he played in the school’s mariachi band in 1998.

“He said 'Hey, we’re going to start a mariachi', and when I showed up, I don’t even know what a mariachi band was, but let’s try it, let’s go,” Hatten said.

However, after Hatten graduated, the program stopped. When he returned to teach at University High 19 years ago, he brought back the mariachi band stronger than ever.

“It’s now turned into something parents want to continue in their kids’ lives,” Hatten said.

Carlos Torres has been involved in the program for three years, but he got his love for mariachi from his family — now he gets to share his voice with the world.

“It's an honor I get to share everything, sharing the culture — I think it’s really important that everyone knows about it," Torres said.

"It’s really beautiful."

Mariachi originated in Mexico in the early 1800’s, and as Hatten teaches Mariachi culture and musical notes he hopes students walk away with one thing.

“That they can do it, whatever it is, because most kids come into mariachi not feeling very confident in singing or playing an instrument,” Hatten said.

What Hatten loves most though, is making connections with students.

“It’s so fun every single day — it’s always a new adventure," Hatten said.

"I'll say 'Hey kids what do you want to play?' and that’s how we start the conversation, and they go 'I want to do Andale,' — 'Oh you know Andale?', 'Yes my mom sang it when she was I mariachi,' I'll say, 'Oh man, your mom's in mariachi?', and we make those conversations and connections like that."