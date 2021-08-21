Watch
Gov. Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 days after positive results

Eric Gay/AP
Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday tests results show a negative test result for COVID-19 despite testing positive only four days ago.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Aug 21, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas — After revealing a positive test result for COVID-19 only four days ago, Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday new tests results came back negative for the virus.

"I am now testing negative for Covid," the governor tweeted late this afternoon.

Abbott said doctors told him his previous infection, which he disclosed on Tuesday, had a limited effect on his body due to being fully vaccinated.

The governor said he will continue to quarantine for an undisclosed time recommended by doctors but will "keep working on issues affecting Texas."

The second special legislative session is set to resume in the Texas House of Representatives on Monday afternoon with an agenda chosen by the governor.

25 News will be live Monday from the Capitol with our team coverage.

