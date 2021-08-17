Governor Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner issued a statement after the Governor tested positive.

"The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," said Miner in the statement. "Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily."

Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated, in good health, and currently not experiencing any symptoms, according to Miner; but it was also mentioned that he is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

"Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified," said the statement. "Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative."

The night before, on Monday, Aug. 16, Gov. Abbott attended an event at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch, located in Collin County.

.@GregAbbott_TX is at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch meeting tonight! pic.twitter.com/oIuabG72lU — Texans for Abbott (@AbbottCampaign) August 17, 2021

This story will be updated as more information is released.