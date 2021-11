Share Facebook

Danny Polasek Jr., SPC, U.S. Army, served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Melissa Polasek







Louis Walter Burch served in the Army Air Corps. Jamie Burch

John Zimmerman, MSG, Army, served in Vietnam. Deb York

Herbert Pirelo, medic, Army & Navy Reserve, served in Korea. Mary Pirelo

Arthur Kusserow, SGT, U.S. Army, served in World War ll. Bev Knudsen

Walter Truett, major, U.S. Army, served in Desert Storm. Addie Seale

Ron Morelock, staff sergeant, U.S. Air Force, served in Vietnam. Terri Morelock

Fredrick Auston served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army. Monica Shaw

Andrew White, sergeant first class, U.S. Army, served three tours in Iraq and 2 tours in Afghanistan. Neeya White







