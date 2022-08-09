GALLERY: South Korean rain turns roads into rivers, leaves 9 dead

Share Facebook

A vehicle sits damaged on a road after floating in heavy rainfall in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Heavy rains drenched South Korea's capital region, turning the streets of Seoul's affluent Gangnam district into a river, leaving submerged vehicles and overwhelming public transport systems. (Ahn Jung-won/Yonhap via AP)

A shop owner carries debris after the water drained from a submerged traditional market following heavy rainfall in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Heavy rains drenched South Korea's capital region, turning the streets of Seoul's affluent Gangnam district into a river, leaving submerged vehicles and overwhelming public transport systems. (Ahn Jung-won/Yonhap via AP)

A vehicle is damaged on the sidewalk after floating in heavy rainfall in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Heavy rains drenched South Korea's capital region, turning the streets of Seoul's affluent Gangnam district into a river, leaving submerged vehicles and overwhelming public transport systems. (Ahn Jung-won/Yonhap via AP)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, looks around flood-damaged neighborhood in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea's capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations. (Ahn Jung-won/Yonhap via AP)

A woman cleans up debris after the water drained from a submerged traditional market following heavy rainfall in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Heavy rains drenched South Korea's capital region, turning the streets of Seoul's affluent Gangnam district into a river, leaving submerged vehicles and overwhelming public transport systems. (Ahn Jung-won/Yonhap via AP)

Vehicles, which had been submerged by the heavy rainfall, block a road in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Heavy rains drenched South Korea's capital region, turning the streets of Seoul's affluent Gangnam district into a river, leaving submerged vehicles and overwhelming public transport systems. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A vehicle sits damaged on the sidewalk after floating in heavy rainfall in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Heavy rains drenched South Korea's capital region, turning the streets of Seoul's affluent Gangnam district into a river, leaving submerged vehicles and overwhelming public transport systems. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

