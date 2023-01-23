Watch Now
News

Actions

FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert discontinued for kidnapped Texas girls

Amber Alert.png
DPS
An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing Texas girls.<br/><br/>
Amber Alert.png
(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children - Twitter).PNG
Posted at 9:32 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 23:20:29-05

MCKINNEY, Texas — 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe this evening, according to the McKinney Police Department.

McKinney police have confirmed that an arrest has been made tonight in the kidnapping of those two girls last Thursday which led to an Amber Alert being issued.

The AMBER Alert has since been canceled.

(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children - Twitter).PNG

60-year-old Jame Burns, their paternal grandmother, has since been taken into custody in Richardson a short time ago.

She is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

"We would like to thank our community and our media partners for helping us get the word out about the Amber Alert," The McKinney Police Department said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019