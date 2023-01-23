FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert discontinued for kidnapped Texas girls

MCKINNEY, Texas — 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe this evening, according to the McKinney Police Department.

McKinney police have confirmed that an arrest has been made tonight in the kidnapping of those two girls last Thursday which led to an Amber Alert being issued.

The AMBER Alert has since been canceled.

(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children - Twitter)

60-year-old Jame Burns, their paternal grandmother, has since been taken into custody in Richardson a short time ago.

She is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

"We would like to thank our community and our media partners for helping us get the word out about the Amber Alert," The McKinney Police Department said in a statement.