MCKINNEY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing Texas girls.

Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, of McKinney, were last seen in the vicinity of 320 North Central Expressway in McKinney just before 6 p.m. Thursday, the alert said.

Jame Burns, 60, was listed as the suspect on the alert.

The alert said the girls were "in grave or immediate danger."

Anyone with information has been urged to call McKinney police at (972) 547-2700.