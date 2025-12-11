U.S. Army officials visit Fort Hood medical center amid investigation into suspended OB-GYN

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Multiple U.S. Army officials visited the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) on Tuesday, the medical center at Fort Hood at the center of an investigation where suspended OB-GYN Maj. Blaine McGraw is accused of secretly video recording his patients during exams.

The Under Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Mike Obadal, and Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre visited CRDAMC to review the Defense Health Agency policies and the implementation of them in Army medical facilities, as well as survey patient safety practices, protective safeguards, management standards, and overall care quality.

Rear Adm. Matthew Case, acting deputy director of DHA, also accompanied the leaders on their visit.

"Our ethical and moral imperative is to ensure deployment-ready forces while providing a safe and professional environment for all patients. When our soldiers and our families visit a military medical treatment facility, they place enormous trust in the providers and the system. I’m proud of our leaders and medical providers for the swift action taken to initiate the criminal investigation and prioritize patient safety – all of which reflects their unwavering commitment to patient care and Army readiness.” - Honorable Mike Obadal, Under Secretary of the U.S. Army

During their visit, Lt. Gen. Izaguirre reinforced institutional accountability as a basis of the U.S. Army's healthcare system.

“We are looking closely at how training is conducted, how standards are enforced and how leaders ensure that policies are being followed. Based on this review, we will work with the DHA to implement any necessary recommendations quickly and transparently to maintain faith with soldiers and families.” - Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre

In a press release from the U.S. Army regarding the visit, it said these actions will occur in conjunction with an Army-directed Inspector General review of medical treatment policies and practices.

Media did not accompany Army officials during their visit in order to protect patient privacy and clinical operations.