Renaming ceremony for Fort Hood set for July 28

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The largest single-site employer in Texas will honor Col. Robert B. Hood this month with an official renaming ceremony.

Foot Hood, formerly called Fort Cavazos, hosts a renaming ceremony on July 28. Col. Hood received the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism during World War I.

Only invited guests will be allowed to attend the event, but officials plan to live stream the ceremony on its social media account.

Fort Hood supports more than 37,500 soldiers and airmen, with more than 14,000 civilian employees and nearly 5,000 contractors.

