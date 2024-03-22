Public transit made easy on Fort Cavazos

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — If you are a DOD card holder or soldier having a little trouble getting around on post, those troubles are over with the new creation, Cavazos Connector.

The Cavazos Connector is a new public transportation system on Fort Cavazos that is free to anyone with a DOD ID card.

You can take advantage of the circular bus, stop routes or download the app to get picked up and dropped off to the closest bus stop to where you need to go.

Devices connector is fully operational and available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

25 News spoke with one Soldier here at the stop by the front gate he didn’t have time for an interview, but says the Cavazos Connector has been a game changer for him.