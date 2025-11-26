Mayra Guillen ends political run to focus on victim advocacy amid Fort Hood doctor investigation

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Mayra Guillen, the sister of the late Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, announced she is ending her candidacy to challenge Rep. Al Green for his congressional seat.
Guillen said in a statement shared on Facebook, in light of the allegations against former Fort Hood doctor Blaine McGraw she is returning to victim's advocacy.
- Guillen founded the Vanessa Guillen Foundation and has been an advocate for military service members since her sister's death in 2020. She now plans to help in the creation of a new law that "will ensure justice."
In 2021, parts of the #IAmVanessaGuillen Act were signed into law as a part of the National Defense Authorization Act. The legislation takes away the military’s authority to prosecute sexual assault and harassment cases.