Mayra Guillen ends political run to focus on victim advocacy amid Fort Hood doctor investigation

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Mayra Guillen, the sister of the late Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, announced she is ending her candidacy to challenge Rep. Al Green for his congressional seat.

Guillen said in a statement shared on Facebook, in light of the allegations against former Fort Hood doctor Blaine McGraw she is returning to victim's advocacy.

Guillen founded the Vanessa Guillen Foundation and has been an advocate for military service members since her sister's death in 2020. She now plans to help in the creation of a new law that "will ensure justice."

In 2021, parts of the #IAmVanessaGuillen Act were signed into law as a part of the National Defense Authorization Act. The legislation takes away the military’s authority to prosecute sexual assault and harassment cases.