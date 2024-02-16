Fort Cavazos soldier charged with murder in soldier's death, another charged with obstruction of justice

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Two Fort Cavazos soldiers have been arrested in connection with the death of a fellow soldier, according to the United States Army court martial public records system.

Specialist Nicholas Lowery has been charged with murder and two counts of obstructing justice.

25 News is still looking for details surrounding his charges, as his charge sheet hasn’t been released yet.

Specialist Rene Heber is charged with accessory to murder after the fact, accessory to involuntary manslaughter after and obstructing justice.

According to the Stars and Stripes, the charge sheet says Heber is accused of knowing another specialist shot a sergeant in the head and killed him on or about Aug. 27 while on post and lied about it.

The Stars and Stripes also reports the family of 30 year-old Sergeant Alfredo Martinez told Univision in August SGT Martinez died Aug. 27 of a gunshot wound at Fort Cavazos. In that news report, the family didn’t agree with the military’s assessment that Martinez shot himself.

Lowery is due in court April 5 for a motions hearing.

According to the docket, Lowery pleaded not guilty and will face a jury trial May 6-10.

Heber has a jury trial scheduled for May 20.

Friends tell 25 News that Martinez, Lowery and Heber were all in the same unit.

25 News reached out to Fort Cavazos who said, “The Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating this tragic incident. No additional details can be provided at this time to retain the integrity of the investigation."

This news comes after 25 News reported the death of 20-year-old Fort Cavazos solider, Ana, Basaldua Ruiz, on March 12, 2023. Her death was ruled a suicide, despite claims from the family that say she was sexually harassed.

At the time of Martinez’s death, he was one of four soldiers to die within a three-week span at Fort Cavazos.

All of this following the death of 20 year-old Fort Cavazos soldier Vanessa Guillen who went missing in April 2020 and was found dead on June 30, 2020 — reportedly killed by another soldier Aaron David Robinson. Robinson killed himself as police closed in on him in Killeen after finding her body.

25 News will continue to cover this story should any more information be released.